South Central College hosts mental health awareness event

The aim of the event is to share all the mental health resources that are available in the community and campus.
By Sofia Martinez
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 5:22 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - South Central College hosted a Mental health awareness event for their students, faculty, and staff.

Students along with SCC counselors and social workers organized the hour-long event.

The aim of the event is to share all the mental health resources that are available in the community and campus.

They say the goal is to reduce the stigma by talking about mental health and keeping students informed.

“It is important, not only just today, but all year around, that mental health is an important part of our life that we need to always be aware of,” SCC Student body president, Sean Strong said. “And if we can provide the resources and let students know that these resources are available here on campus, at their disposal, then I think it is our right to Let them know.”

SCC students say they would like to continue hosting these event for the students and staff.

