2022 Gubernatorial Debate: Walz v. Jensen

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KEYC) - Current Minnesota Governor Tim Walz and his Republican challenger Scott Jensen have agreed to a televised debate to take place tonight.

The debate is taking place at KTTC-TV in Rochester and broadcast on all Gray Television stations in Minnesota and Fargo, ND.

The debate will air from 7:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday Oct. 18 on KEYC News Now’s CBS channel 12-1.

While hosted at KTTC in Rochester, the broadcast will air live in the Duluth, Fargo-Moorhead and Mankato television markets, as well as on our digital platform and livestream. Walz and Jensen will face a panel of journalists representing each of these markets, poised to ask questions that matter most to the constituents that reside there.

KEYC News Now’s own Stacy Steinhagen is representing KEYC News Now as a debate moderator, tonight on KEYC News Now at 5 p.m. and 6 p.m.

Stacy will give audiences a live preview of what they can expect from each candidate as election day draws near.

