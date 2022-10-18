Another cold night; warmer days are in our future

It is going to be another very cold night, but we’re going up from here. Temperatures will slowly rebound through the week, with highs reaching the 70s by the weekend. Bundle up for near-record low temps in the upper teens to low 20s Wednesday morning. Wednesday afternoon will be a little warmer than Tuesday and temperatures will climb about 5 to 10 degrees each day through the weekend. Sunday will be the warmest day of the 10 Day Forecast period with highs in the low to mid 70s. Late Sunday a front will move across the region, bringing scattered thunderstorms followed by cooler temperatures for the start of next week.

The rest of this afternoon will be mostly sunny with highs in the upper 30s to low 40s. Tonight will be mostly clear and cold with temperatures, once again, dropping into the mid to upper teens to low 20s. Record highs for Wednesday are a bit colder than they were for Tuesday, but a record or two could still fall. Wednesday will be partly cloudy and a bit warmer with highs in the upper 40s to low 50s. We will climb into the mid 50s Thursday and the mid 60s by Friday.

The weekend will be sunny and warm with highs in the low 70s on Saturday. Sunday will be the warmest and final day of this warming trend, with highs reaching the mid to upper 70s. A cold front will blast across the region Sunday night, bringing scattered showers and even a few thunderstorms. Behind the front, cooler air will drop high temps back into the 50s, where they will stay for much of next week.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.