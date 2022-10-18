Enbridge Energy to pay $11 million following investigation

ST. PAUL Minn. (KEYC) - State regulators say Enbridge Energy, the owner and operator of the Line 3 pipeline project in northern Minnesota, will pay more than $11 million in fines.

Investigations identified water quality violations and three aquifer breaches related to the pipeline’s construction.

The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency and Department of Natural Resources announced the results from those investigations yesterday.

Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison also said he has filed a misdemeanor criminal charge against Enbridge for taking water without a permit at the Clearbrook aquifer. A statement from Enbridge said that the charge will be dismissed following one year of compliance with state water rules.

