Gradually warming through the week

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Yesterday Mankato had highs that ran 21 degrees below normal. Tuesday morning numerous record lows were set as temps dropped into the teens to lower 20s. This afternoon will be another below-average one with highs in the lower 40s with winds out of the northwest around 10-15 mph. Winds will make temperatures this afternoon feel more like the lower 30s. The Brightside in today’s forecast there will be plenty of sunshine.

Tonight is mostly clear with another near-record morning, lows will be in the upper teens lower 20s with light winds out of the northwest. Wednesday afternoon, temps warm another 8 to 10 degrees with highs in the upper 40s to low 50s with light winds out of the northwest. Wednesday night, partly cloudy with lows in the lower 30s.

Thursday temps climb into the mid to upper 50s, 60s arrive Friday, and 70s make a return for the weekend.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.