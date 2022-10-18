Owatonna police seek public’s help in locating missing teen
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 4:14 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
OWATONNA, Minn. (KEYC) - Owatonna police are seeking the public’s help in locating a missing teen
Authorities say 15-year-old Alexa Moreno-Lopez was last seen in September.
Police believe she could be with a relative living in the Willmar area, named Carlos Castillo-Torrez.
Moreno-Lopez is five-three with black hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts should contact police.
