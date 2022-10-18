State program honors two local leaders in traffic safety

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - Two southern Minnesota sheriff officials are being recognized for their outstanding traffic safety efforts.

Olmsted County Sheriff Kevin Torgerson and Winona County Deputy Chad Myers are among the 11 honored by the Minnesota Toward Zero Deaths program.

Sheriff Kevin Torgerson was honored with the Distinguished Public Leadership Award for his 36 years of work in traffic safety.

Deputy Chad Myers was honored with the TZD Enforcement Star Award for his work in taking impaired drivers off the road. Deputy Myers has been a countywide leader in DWI arrests almost every year since he began in law enforcement

