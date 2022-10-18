Vice President Kamala Harris to visit Twin Cities
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 9:59 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
WASHINGTON D.C. (KEYC) - U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris will be visiting the Twin Cities on Saturday,
Vice President Harris will be in St. Paul and Minneapolis, Minnesota, to take part in a moderated conversation on protecting reproductive rights.
Later that day, the Vice President will speak at a finance event for Minnesota Governor Tim Walz.
