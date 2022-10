MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - In Mankato, the Jug Game pits Mankato West and Mankato East high schools against each other on the football field. However, the game serves a higher purpose as well. William Broussard, a Board member for ECHO Food Shelf, met up Kelsey and Lisa to talk more about this virtuous game.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.