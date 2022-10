MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Motorists will have to prepare for some delay, starting next week.

Beginning Monday, Oct. 24, a portion of Adams Street, between Hwy 22 and Haefner Dr., will be closed temporarily as crews install a gas main.

Weather permitting, the road is expected to reopen by the end of the week.

