Counties declared ‘disaster area’ due to drought conditions

FILE - Drought conditions have worsened to the point of being declared a disaster area in several counties in Southern Minnesota.(KEYC)
By Sean Morawczynski
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 11:13 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - Drought conditions have worsened to the point of being declared a disaster area in several counties in Southern Minnesota.

U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack sent a letter to Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz earlier this week authorizing federal assistance funds.

Cottonwood County is considered the “primary county” in the designation with Brown, Jackson, Murray, Nobles, Redwood and Watonwan counties listed as contiguous counties.

As a result of the disaster area designation, farmers in those counties can apply for emergency loans.

Contact your local FSA office for more information.

