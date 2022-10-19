Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Made in Minnesota: Hazelkin and Co. offers variety of locally-owned products

Lisa and Kelsey took some time out to highlight local Mankato store, Hazelkin and Co. on Riverfront Drive.
By Lisa Cownie and Kelsey Barchenger
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 4:25 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Minnesota is also filled with craftsmen dedicated to locally sourcing their products, and a hearty amount of business returning to artisanal and handmade goods at the highest standard of quality. There are hundreds of products made by large and small entrepreneurs throughout the state; many of which you can find in local stores. Lisa and Kelsey took some time out to visit one such store: Hazelkin and Co. on Riverfront Drive in Mankato.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It may look like candy, but it's actually a dangerous drug that is being marketed to young...
BCA: ‘Rainbow’ fentanyl in Mankato the first found in the state
Federal authorities charged 47 people in Minnesota with conspiracy and other counts in what...
Mankato resident among 47 defendants charged in $250M Feeding our Future COVID-19 fraud scheme
Mankato West High School is on a soft lockdown following a medical emergency Tuesday.
Soft lockdown lifted at Mankato West High School following medical emergency
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Public Safety at 911 or...
Swatting incident at Mankato West HS leads to law enforcement response
The farmer, identified as Edward Wyffels of Marshall, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Farmer fatally injured in farming accident

Latest News

Lisa and Kelsey took some time out to visit a local Mankato shop, Hazelkin and Co. on...
Made in Minnesota: Hazelkin and Co. offers variety of locally-owned products
Winter boots: how to step into the season
It’s that time again for folks in Minnesota! Now that the winter season (brrrr!) is fast...
Winter boots: how to step into the season
Mankato Area Public Schools is starting an initiative to connect parents and the community with...
Mankato Area Public Schools kicks off ‘Conversations & Coffee’