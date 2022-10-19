Mankato Area Public Schools kicks off ‘Conversations & Coffee’

Your Photos
Mankato Area Public Schools is starting an initiative to connect parents and the community with school board members.(KEYC News Now)
By Sean Morawczynski
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 11:32 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Mankato Area Public Schools (MAPS) is starting an initiative to connect parents and the community with school board members.

The new “Conversations and Coffee” will be held on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.

The series of discussions kicks off October 29th at the Lincoln Community Center.

Two other events are scheduled for November 19th at Kennedy Elementary School and December 10th at Roosevelt Elementary School.

For more information, MAPS says contact Superintendent Paul Peterson.

