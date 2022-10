NEW PRAGUE, Minn. (KEYC) -The Mankato East girls’ soccer team squared off against Mankato West in the Section 2AA title game Tuesday night.

East wins 2-0.

For the first time in program history, the Cougars are heading to the state tournament.

East is 19-0 on the year heading into next week’s state tourney.

