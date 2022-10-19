Options are out there for those facing food insecurity

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -

Since the beginning of the year Echo food shelf has seen more families facing hunger than ever before.

“I always like to tell people if you think someone needs it more than you do then you should also sign up” Deisy Lyon of Echo Food Shelf said.

“Its there, its not visible its one of those things that you would not like to brag.. you know I wasn’t able to afford to have dinner today or I had to skip its there, its something that’s not really talked about, a lot of the time you’re not willing to discuss it with family because its there... that you can’t provide a basic need.” Lyon said.

Lutheran Social Services of Minnesota also has seen this same issue. When they started doing pop-ups for “Second Harvest” they started at 300 meals in Eagle lake, and now have gone to 400 meals.

Regional Manager of District 9 for Lutheran Social Services Samantha Travaille said “I mean our distributions go between five ten minutes I mean the need is just there, people keep coming and going and you know its hard to turn people away and say hey i’m sorry you’re going to have to come back next month, or hey come to our next distribution next Tuesday in Mankato at vine.”

Some of the meals go to people picking up meals for others-- also facing food insecurity.

“You might not be able to afford that we’re just trying to help people ease that cost.” Travaille said.

