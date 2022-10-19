Salvation Army’s 2022 Bundle Me Warm program opens today

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Mankato Salvation Army is starting their Bundle Me Warm program today.

The program provides families in need with donated cold weather clothing to keep warm during the winter season.

Today and into tomorrow between 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. people can go to the Youth Center located on 700 S. Riverfront Dr. to receive the donated clothing.

For those wishing to donate, the Mankato Salvation Army is only accepting donations at the Family Thrift store located on Star Street.

Those coming for the program must provide a photo I.D. and complete a family intake form to be eligible.

