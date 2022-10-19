Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Scammers target grieving families in Minnesota, Wisconsin

FILE - Three families dealing with the loss of loved ones who recently died suddenly in...
FILE - Three families dealing with the loss of loved ones who recently died suddenly in Minnesota and Wisconsin say they have the added burden of dealing with scammers who are trying to solicit donations using fake online accounts.
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 3:09 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (KEYC) - Three families dealing with the loss of loved ones who recently died suddenly in Minnesota and Wisconsin say they have the added burden of dealing with scammers who are trying to solicit donations using fake online accounts.

In Wisconsin, 14-year-old Evah Garcia and 15-year-old Winter Brouillard, both Rice Lake students, were killed when the vehicle they were riding in crashed Oct. 10.

The families of both teens say they have had to create new fundraising pages after scammers made various fake accounts to solicit money.

In Minnesota, Gabriel Mendoza’s family says it also had to deal with scammers after they created a fundraising page to pay for his funeral after he was shot Sunday night while working at a Minneapolis bar and restaurant.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It may look like candy, but it's actually a dangerous drug that is being marketed to young...
BCA: ‘Rainbow’ fentanyl in Mankato the first found in the state
Federal authorities charged 47 people in Minnesota with conspiracy and other counts in what...
Mankato resident among 47 defendants charged in $250M Feeding our Future COVID-19 fraud scheme
Mankato West High School is on a soft lockdown following a medical emergency Tuesday.
Soft lockdown lifted at Mankato West High School following medical emergency
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Public Safety at 911 or...
Swatting incident at Mankato West HS leads to law enforcement response
The farmer, identified as Edward Wyffels of Marshall, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Farmer fatally injured in farming accident

Latest News

Mankato Area Public Schools is starting an initiative to connect parents and the community with...
Mankato Area Public Schools kicks off ‘Conversations & Coffee’
Beginning Monday, Oct. 24, a portion of Adams Street, between Hwy 22 and Haefner Dr., will be...
Adams St. to close for gas installation
Drought conditions have worsened to the point of being declared a disaster area in several...
Counties declared ‘disaster area’ due to drought conditions
Mankato Area Public Schools is starting an initiative to connect parents and the community with...
Mankato Area Public Schools kicks off ‘Conversations & Coffee’