Scott Jensen and governor Tim Walz square off in gubernatorial debate

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KEYC) - The debate was contentious as both sides wanted to make their messages clear. Incumbent Tim Walz was focused on pushing his message of the progress Minnesota has made during his term. Scott Jenson, his republican challenger said otherwise, saying that Walz failed as a governor and put his plan forward. Walz and Jenson each weighed in on the response to the protests in Minneapolis following the murder of George Floyd.

“We have police chiefs in Minneapolis and St. Paul,” Jensen said. “We have Ramsay and Hennepin and county. You have got to lean into these people. There were plans. There were methodologies already created that should have been kicked into gear. Tim Walz should have been using the bully pulpit to go down and help me with the people calling the people. We should not have had, TV analysts and TV journalists saying, where is our governor? This was arguably the biggest crisis we’ve experienced in my life.”

“This was an incredibly difficult and unprecedented incident,” Walz said. “There was no precedent for it before. And I want to just be clear. I have stood at the National Guard for 24 years. I’m proud of that work, that expertise that I bring to it. No matter how much I slandered by Scott, it doesn’t change the fact of me. I don’t care what he says about me. I care what he says about the folks who are out there doing this work to put a plan together to deal with an unprecedented situation, to restore order.”

Walz and Jenson each weighed in on their opinions on the future of education in Minnesota. Walz said that he wants to continue to fund education to increase the success of children in schools. Jensen believes that Minnesota is over spending on education and wants to consider scaling back spending per student in the state.

Gray Television presents the Minnesota Gubernatorial Debate

“Now is the time to reinvest and know what we learned,” Walz said. “Our ability to be able to use different methods. I know this is a lifelong educator myself. Students learn at different levels. We’ve seen a lot during the pandemic. One of the things we saw great resilience amongst these students. And now once we have them back in the classroom, we’re doing new ways of making sure they’re able to get content .I think one of the things so they had the opportunity to put another billion dollars in to close the cross subsidy on special education. That deal died in May in the legislature. But we can come back and make that the case.”

”When Governor Walls says we need to fully fund education, who knows what that means? Jensen said. “I mean, we spend 150% of what an awful lot of states already spend per student. We spend more per student than any of the other neighboring Midwestern states. At some point in time, we’re going to have to ask the question, are we getting what we’re paying for? We need to start funding kids, not broken institutions. Frankly, teachers understand that they could be unleashed and do so much more. The teachers aren’t crazy with what the Minnesota Teachers Union is doing. We need to unleash teachers and parents and kids to work together.”

Midterm elections are on November 8th.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.