Temperatures continue to climb as we close out the week

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Another chilly start to our day as morning lows dropped into the upper teens and lower 20s. This will be our last day this week with morning lows this cold as temperatures are on the rise. This afternoon it will be partly sunny with highs in the upper 40s lower 50s, and light winds out of the northwest around 5 mph. Tonight, partly cloudy near seasonable with lows in the low to mid-30s.

A warmer pattern arrives Thursday as highs climb into the mid to upper 50s clouds will be increasing as winds remain light out of the west-northwest around 5 mph. Thursday night, we are looking at above-average lows in the low to mid-40s under a partly cloudy sky. An upper-level ridge arrives Friday driving temperatures almost 10 degrees above normal in the mid to upper 60s.

70s are not ruled out as we head into the weekend with the warmest day of the week looking to be Sunday as highs are expected to reach the low to mid-70s. An approaching trough will arrive Sunday evening providing the chance for showers and thunderstorms Sunday night through Tuesday. The arrival of the trough will cause a cool down heading into next week.

