Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Temperatures continue to climb as we close out the week

Highs Are Going From The 30s To The 70s!
Dry conditions remain as we close out the week with storm and rain chances improving Sunday...
Dry conditions remain as we close out the week with storm and rain chances improving Sunday into Monday.(keyc weather)
By Joshua Eckl
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 4:52 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Another chilly start to our day as morning lows dropped into the upper teens and lower 20s. This will be our last day this week with morning lows this cold as temperatures are on the rise. This afternoon it will be partly sunny with highs in the upper 40s lower 50s, and light winds out of the northwest around 5 mph. Tonight, partly cloudy near seasonable with lows in the low to mid-30s.

A warmer pattern arrives Thursday as highs climb into the mid to upper 50s clouds will be increasing as winds remain light out of the west-northwest around 5 mph. Thursday night, we are looking at above-average lows in the low to mid-40s under a partly cloudy sky. An upper-level ridge arrives Friday driving temperatures almost 10 degrees above normal in the mid to upper 60s.

70s are not ruled out as we head into the weekend with the warmest day of the week looking to be Sunday as highs are expected to reach the low to mid-70s. An approaching trough will arrive Sunday evening providing the chance for showers and thunderstorms Sunday night through Tuesday. The arrival of the trough will cause a cool down heading into next week.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It may look like candy, but it's actually a dangerous drug that is being marketed to young...
BCA: ‘Rainbow’ fentanyl in Mankato the first found in the state
Federal authorities charged 47 people in Minnesota with conspiracy and other counts in what...
Mankato resident among 47 defendants charged in $250M Feeding our Future COVID-19 fraud scheme
Mankato West High School is on a soft lockdown following a medical emergency Tuesday.
Soft lockdown lifted at Mankato West High School following medical emergency
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Public Safety at 911 or...
Swatting incident at Mankato West HS leads to law enforcement response
The farmer, identified as Edward Wyffels of Marshall, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Farmer fatally injured in farming accident

Latest News

Shawn cable, KEYC Meteorologist
Another cold night; warmer days are in our future
Shawn cable, KEYC Meteorologist
Meteorologist Shawn Cable's Tuesday Weather
Warmer weather ahead.
Gradually warming through the week
Wind chill values early this morning in the single digits.
KEYC News Now This Morning Forecast 10-18-2022