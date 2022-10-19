Your Photos
Univ. of MN board member: ‘campus too diverse’

University of Minnesota Board of Regents Vice Chair Steve Sviggum is facing pushback -- after asking if one of their campuses has become too diverse.
By KEYC Staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 9:10 AM CDT
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (KEYC) - University of Minnesota Board of Regents Vice Chair Steve Sviggum is facing pushback -- after asking if one of their campuses has become too diverse.

More than half of students at the Morris campus are white, while about a third are Native American.

The school’s interim chancellor responded to the incident, saying the campus is not too diverse.

“I received a couple letters, two actually, from friends whose children are not going to go to Morris because it is too diverse let’s say a campus,” said Sviggum. “They just didn’t feel comfortable there.”

Sviggum’s comments were made at a board of regents meeting on enrollment last week.

