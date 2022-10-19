Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

The warming trend starts now

Temps will gradually climb through the week with 70s likely by the weekend
KEYC News Now at 10 Weather 121821
KEYC News Now at 10 Weather 121821
By Shawn Cable
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 2:36 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

After another frigid morning of temperatures in the teens, our gradual warm-up has begun. Temperatures will climb - little by little - through the week, with sunshine and highs in the 70s likely by the weekend. Sunday will be the final and warmest day of this warming trend. After that, a cold front will move across the region, bringing a chance of rain and thunderstorms followed by much cooler weather that will carry us through most of next week.

The rest of today will be partly to mostly cloudy with highs in the mid to upper 40s. Tonight will be clear with lows dropping into the low 30s.

The rest of the week will bring plenty of sunshine with temperatures climbing a little each day. Highs will reach the mid to upper 50s Thursday, mid 60s Friday. By Saturday, high temps will climb into the low 70s.

Sunday will be sunny, windy and warm. High temps will climb into the low to mid 70s, but the wind will be gusty. By Sunday evening, a front will pass through bringing thunderstorms and possibly some locally heavy rain. Off and on rain will continue through Monday and into Tuesday with much cooler High temps in the 40s to low 50s likely through most of next week.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It may look like candy, but it's actually a dangerous drug that is being marketed to young...
BCA: ‘Rainbow’ fentanyl in Mankato the first found in the state
Federal authorities charged 47 people in Minnesota with conspiracy and other counts in what...
Mankato resident among 47 defendants charged in $250M Feeding our Future COVID-19 fraud scheme
Mankato West High School is on a soft lockdown following a medical emergency Tuesday.
Soft lockdown lifted at Mankato West High School following medical emergency
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Public Safety at 911 or...
Swatting incident at Mankato West HS leads to law enforcement response
The farmer, identified as Edward Wyffels of Marshall, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Farmer fatally injured in farming accident

Latest News

Dry conditions remain as we close out the week with storm and rain chances improving Sunday...
Temperatures continue to climb as we close out the week
From parkas to shorts, temperatures climb back into the 70s by the weekend.
KEYC News Now This Morning Forecast 10/19/2022
Shawn cable, KEYC Meteorologist
Another cold night; warmer days are in our future
Shawn cable, KEYC Meteorologist
Meteorologist Shawn Cable's Tuesday Weather