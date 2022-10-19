The warming trend starts now

After another frigid morning of temperatures in the teens, our gradual warm-up has begun. Temperatures will climb - little by little - through the week, with sunshine and highs in the 70s likely by the weekend. Sunday will be the final and warmest day of this warming trend. After that, a cold front will move across the region, bringing a chance of rain and thunderstorms followed by much cooler weather that will carry us through most of next week.

The rest of today will be partly to mostly cloudy with highs in the mid to upper 40s. Tonight will be clear with lows dropping into the low 30s.

The rest of the week will bring plenty of sunshine with temperatures climbing a little each day. Highs will reach the mid to upper 50s Thursday, mid 60s Friday. By Saturday, high temps will climb into the low 70s.

Sunday will be sunny, windy and warm. High temps will climb into the low to mid 70s, but the wind will be gusty. By Sunday evening, a front will pass through bringing thunderstorms and possibly some locally heavy rain. Off and on rain will continue through Monday and into Tuesday with much cooler High temps in the 40s to low 50s likely through most of next week.

