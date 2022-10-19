Your Photos
WATCH: Full Minnesota gubernatorial debate

Gray Television presents the Minnesota Gubernatorial Debate
By Mitch Keegan
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 11:25 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KEYC) - Current Minnesota Governor Tim Walz and his Republican challenger Scott Jensen participated in a televised debate on October 18, hosted by KEYC News Now and it’s sister stations.

The debate took place at KTTC-TV in Rochester and was broadcast on all Gray Television stations in Minnesota and Fargo, ND.

You can watch the debate in its entirety in the video player above.

