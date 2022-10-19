WATCH: Full Minnesota gubernatorial debate

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KEYC) - Current Minnesota Governor Tim Walz and his Republican challenger Scott Jensen participated in a televised debate on October 18, hosted by KEYC News Now and it’s sister stations.

The debate took place at KTTC-TV in Rochester and was broadcast on all Gray Television stations in Minnesota and Fargo, ND.

