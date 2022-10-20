Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Above average temperatures return to the area

70′s In The Forecast For This Weekend!
Temps continue to climb today as highs reach the 50s and 60s.
Temps continue to climb today as highs reach the 50s and 60s.(keyc weather)
By Joshua Eckl
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 6:12 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Temperatures continue to climb this Thursday as highs this afternoon will be in the upper 50s to mid-60s with increasing clouds. Winds will be out of the south around 5-10 mph. Today’s warmup will be brought to you by the first of two warm fronts passing through the area. Tonight it will be partly cloudy with lows remaining above average in the low to mid-40s with southerly winds on the light side.

Friday A high pressure will settle into the area allowing for plenty of sunshine and mild air as highs climb into the mid to upper 60s, winds south-southwest around 5 mph. Overnight Friday, a weak passing cold front will transition into our second warm front that will lift into the area. This transition will keep lows above average, in the low to mid-40s with calm winds.

Saturday, a warm front will lift into the region attached to a deepening low across Wyoming. Highs Saturday will climb into the low to mid 70s with breezy southerly winds around 10-15 mph. As the low continues to deepen, strong southerly winds will continue to drive in warmer weather through Sunday as highs will remain in the 70s with a few spots nearing 80. Sunday night, a strong low will provide showers and thunderstorms throughout the region which will linger into early next week. As the low passes temperatures begin to cool back off heading into next week.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It may look like candy, but it's actually a dangerous drug that is being marketed to young...
BCA: ‘Rainbow’ fentanyl in Mankato the first found in the state
Federal authorities charged 47 people in Minnesota with conspiracy and other counts in what...
Mankato resident among 47 defendants charged in $250M Feeding our Future COVID-19 fraud scheme
Mankato West High School is on a soft lockdown following a medical emergency Tuesday.
Soft lockdown lifted at Mankato West High School following medical emergency
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Public Safety at 911 or...
Swatting incident at Mankato West HS leads to law enforcement response
The farmer, identified as Edward Wyffels of Marshall, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Farmer fatally injured in farming accident

Latest News

Shawn Cable, KEYC Meteorologist
The warming trend has begun!
Shawn Cable, KEYC Meteorologist
Meteorologist Shawn Cable's Wednesday Weather
Dry conditions remain as we close out the week with storm and rain chances improving Sunday...
Temperatures continue to climb as we close out the week
From parkas to shorts, temperatures climb back into the 70s by the weekend.
KEYC News Now This Morning Forecast 10/19/2022