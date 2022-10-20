Above average temperatures return to the area

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Temperatures continue to climb this Thursday as highs this afternoon will be in the upper 50s to mid-60s with increasing clouds. Winds will be out of the south around 5-10 mph. Today’s warmup will be brought to you by the first of two warm fronts passing through the area. Tonight it will be partly cloudy with lows remaining above average in the low to mid-40s with southerly winds on the light side.

Friday A high pressure will settle into the area allowing for plenty of sunshine and mild air as highs climb into the mid to upper 60s, winds south-southwest around 5 mph. Overnight Friday, a weak passing cold front will transition into our second warm front that will lift into the area. This transition will keep lows above average, in the low to mid-40s with calm winds.

Saturday, a warm front will lift into the region attached to a deepening low across Wyoming. Highs Saturday will climb into the low to mid 70s with breezy southerly winds around 10-15 mph. As the low continues to deepen, strong southerly winds will continue to drive in warmer weather through Sunday as highs will remain in the 70s with a few spots nearing 80. Sunday night, a strong low will provide showers and thunderstorms throughout the region which will linger into early next week. As the low passes temperatures begin to cool back off heading into next week.

