Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Fentanyl pills disguised in candy bags seized at LA airport

Authorities found about 12,000 suspected fentanyl pills disguised in boxes and bags of candy,...
Authorities found about 12,000 suspected fentanyl pills disguised in boxes and bags of candy, such as Sweetarts, Skittles and Whoppers, at Los Angeles International Airport's security screening.(Source: Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 11:06 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) - Authorities on Wednesday seized thousands of suspected fentanyl pills hidden in candy boxes at Los Angeles International Airport.

Someone tried to go through security screening with some snacks and bags of candy at about 7:30 a.m., the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said in a statement.

“However, it was discovered that inside the ‘Sweetarts’, ‘Skittles’, and ‘Whoppers’ candy boxes were fentanyl pills,” the statement said.

About 12,000 pills were seized by sheriff’s detectives and U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration agents assigned to a drug task force at the airport, authorities said.

The suspected trafficker fled but has been identified, authorities said.

Authorities recently have warned that drug dealers have been disguising fentanyl in candy wrappers and manufacturing them in rainbow colors.

“With Halloween approaching, parents need to make sure they are checking their kids candy and not allowing them to eat anything until it has been inspected by them,” the Sheriff’s Department said.

Parents shouldn’t touch any suspected drugs and should immediately call law enforcement, the department said.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It may look like candy, but it's actually a dangerous drug that is being marketed to young...
BCA: ‘Rainbow’ fentanyl in Mankato the first found in the state
Federal authorities charged 47 people in Minnesota with conspiracy and other counts in what...
Mankato resident among 47 defendants charged in $250M Feeding our Future COVID-19 fraud scheme
Mankato West High School is on a soft lockdown following a medical emergency Tuesday.
Soft lockdown lifted at Mankato West High School following medical emergency
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Public Safety at 911 or...
Swatting incident at Mankato West HS leads to law enforcement response
The farmer, identified as Edward Wyffels of Marshall, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Farmer fatally injured in farming accident

Latest News

The Ukrainian town of Bakhmut is under constant shelling from Russia.
Ukraine's troops fight Russian artillery barrage in strategic city
A Missouri elementary school is shifting to virtual learning after radioactive waste was found...
Missouri elementary school with radioactive waste to close
Mankato West quarterback Bart McAninch celebrates as he scores a touchdown.
Prep Athlete: Bart Mcaninch benefiting from winning culture at West
FILE - The next Powerball drawing is Wednesday.
Winning Powerball numbers for $508M jackpot drawn after delay
Prep Athlete: West's Bart McAninch