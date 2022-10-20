Good Thunder Mayor charged with embezzlement

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Good Thunder Mayor, Robert Anderson, is facing seven charges including embezzlement of public funds and Theft by swindle.

Robert Anderson remains in custody pending his initial court appearance.

A criminal complaint says the Blue Earth County sheriff’s office received information from the Office of the State auditor regarding incidents of possible financial conflicts of interest involving Anderson.

Yesterday, around noon, investigators executed multiple search warrants to recover relevant documents and arrested Anderson at his house.

This is an ongoing investigation.

The City of Good Thunder says they have no comments.

