Leapfrog Group, Money Magazine name MCHS in Fairmont as ‘Best Hospital for Maternity Care’

By KEYC Staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 9:10 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
FAIRMONT, Minn. (KEYC) -― The Mayo Clinic Health System (MCHS) in Fairmont has been named one of the “Best Hospitals for Maternity Care” by the Leapfrog Group and with Money magazine.

“This recognition is an honor and directly reflects the dedication and hard work of our incredible staff,” says Kendra Kamlitz, M.D., medical director, MCHS in Fairmont. “We are very proud of our Birth Center staff’s commitment to our patients and their families.”

To be eligible, hospitals had to carry an “A” or “B” letter grade on the spring 2022 Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade assessment as well as meet criteria in six specific areas to maternity care.

The areas assessed were:

· Early elective deliveries

· Cesarean birth

· Episiotomy

· Deep vein thrombosis (DVT) prophylaxis

· Bilirubin screening

· High-risk deliveries

“Having a baby is a wonderful moment for families, and it’s a special honor for our team to provide care during those moments,” said Okechukwu Osuebi, M.D., Obstetrics and Gynecology physician, MCHS in Fairmont. “Our top priority is always to provide the best care possible to our moms, babies and families and to ensure they feel confident in the delivery room and beyond.”

Mayo Clinic Health System in La Crosse was also named as one of the top 259 Best Maternity Hospitals for Maternity Care in the U.S.

