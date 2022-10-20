Maverick Insider: No. 2 Minnesota State aims to extend win streak at No. 8 SCSU
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 5:31 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - This week on Maverick Insider, Sports Director Rob Clark and Mary Rominger sit down with Head Coach of the Minnesota State men’s hockey team, Mike Hastings.
The trio breaks down the series sweep of the at-the-time No. 4 Minnesota Duluth Bulldogs and previews the next series against No. 8 St. Cloud State.
In Part 3, Todd Hoffner also talks about the mindset of the MSU football team entering this weekend’s road clash against No. 21 Augustana.
