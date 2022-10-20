Maverick Insider: No. 2 Minnesota State aims to extend win streak at No. 8 SCSU

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - This week on Maverick Insider, Sports Director Rob Clark and Mary Rominger sit down with Head Coach of the Minnesota State men’s hockey team, Mike Hastings.

MSU swept the Bulldogs.

The trio breaks down the series sweep of the at-the-time No. 4 Minnesota Duluth Bulldogs and previews the next series against No. 8 St. Cloud State.

Mavericks set for another top-ten clash.

In Part 3, Todd Hoffner also talks about the mindset of the MSU football team entering this weekend’s road clash against No. 21 Augustana.

MSU football heads to Sioux Falls this weekend.

