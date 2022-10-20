Your Photos
Minnesota Nat. Guard celebrate opening of New Ulm Facility

By KEYC Staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 8:53 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
NEW ULM, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota National Guard will be celebrating the opening of a new maintenance facility in New Ulm.

The New Ulm Army Field Maintenance Shop will be responsible for supporting units in southwest Minnesota from Highway 169 west to South Dakota.

The new 25 thousand square feet facility will consist of 10 service bays, an equipment wash bay, and a general storage bay that will allow surrounding National Guard units the ability to train on more of their equipment.

Minnesota National Guard leadership sees this new facility as a way to bring jobs to national guard members and those within the community. A ribbon cutting ceremony kicks off at 9 a.m. this morning.

