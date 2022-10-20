Your Photos
MnDOT: Expect delays during railroad work on Hwy 99

FILE - MnDOT District 7 said that repairs to the railroad crossing are being made east of the...
FILE - MnDOT District 7 said that repairs to the railroad crossing are being made east of the Minnesota River bridge and should wrap up by the end of the day today.
By Sean Morawczynski
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 11:49 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Motorists driving through St. Peter on Highway 99 today expect some delays.

MnDOT District 7 said that repairs to the railroad crossing are being made east of the Minnesota River bridge and should wrap up by the end of the day today.

Crews will be directing traffic using flags; drivers are advised to use caution and watch for workers.

Union Pacific Railroad will be replacing a panel and reinforcing others at the crossing with Hwy 99.

