Paranormal expert to give stories at MSU, Mankato

Chad Lewis has appeared on the Discovery Channel’s “A Haunting,” ABC’s “World’s Scariest Places,” and even authored a guide book about haunts in Minnesota.
By Michael McShane
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 8:59 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - For those who can’t wait to get spooked, Minnesota State University, Mankato has a visitor coming today that has all the scary stories you need.

Paranormal investigator Chad Lewis will share the haunted tales of Minnesota.

Lewis has made appearances on the Discovery Channel’s “A Haunting” and ABC’s “World’s Scariest Places” and has even authored a guide book about haunted locations in Minnesota.

He plans to offer specific examples of phenomena he claims can be witnessed, including possessed statues, phantom hitchhikers and even ghost trains. The event is free and open to the public.

It begins at 7 p.m. in MSU’s Ostrander Auditorium, the event is free and open to the public.

