Paranormal expert to give stories at MSU, Mankato

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - For those who can’t wait to get spooked, Minnesota State University, Mankato has a visitor coming today that has all the scary stories you need.

Paranormal investigator Chad Lewis will share the haunted tales of Minnesota.

Lewis has made appearances on the Discovery Channel’s “A Haunting” and ABC’s “World’s Scariest Places” and has even authored a guide book about haunted locations in Minnesota.

He plans to offer specific examples of phenomena he claims can be witnessed, including possessed statues, phantom hitchhikers and even ghost trains. The event is free and open to the public.

It begins at 7 p.m. in MSU’s Ostrander Auditorium, the event is free and open to the public.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.