Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

In the post-Roe v. Wade era, adoption is still not substitute for abortion, experts say

Only 9% of women choose adoption over parenting their child if they’re denied an abortion. Adoption experts say the system needs to improve.
babies
babies(DC Bureau)
By Brendan Cullerton and Natalie Grim
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 10:07 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Data from the Turnaway Project, which studies women denied abortions, shows that just 9% of unplanned pregnancies result in the child being put up for adoption if the mother cannot have an abortion. That’s why experts believe adoption has a long way to go before it’s a viable substitution in states where abortion is now banned.

Gretchen Sisson, a sociologist at the University of California in San Francisco, studies how women make decisions about adoption when they’re denied access to an abortion. She said almost no women seek adoption as a first choice for an unplanned pregnancy.

“Adoption really only emerges as an outcome when people are denied access to almost every other choice,” Sisson said.

With more states enacting harsher abortion laws, Sisson expects the rate of adoptions will increase but Ryan Hanlon from the National Council for Adoption disagrees.

“It’s very possible that adoptions are going to stay around the same unless and until we start giving a better information about adoption,” Hanlon said.

He said the federal government can act to improve adoption by offering more education and post-adoption support, such as the passing the Adoption Credit Refundability Act, which would make adoption more accessible for low-income families.

Sen. Mark Warner (D-Va.) is the latest lawmaker to co-sponsor the bipartisan bill, introduced in 2021. He sees improving adoption access as an issue that can stand independently of reproductive rights.

“Guaranteeing women health care choices protection is not at all in contradiction to also encouraging more adoption,” Warner said. “... We need to have a whole range of options.”

The bill still awaits a vote in both the House and the Senate.

Copyright 2022 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It may look like candy, but it's actually a dangerous drug that is being marketed to young...
BCA: ‘Rainbow’ fentanyl in Mankato the first found in the state
Federal authorities charged 47 people in Minnesota with conspiracy and other counts in what...
Mankato resident among 47 defendants charged in $250M Feeding our Future COVID-19 fraud scheme
Mankato West High School is on a soft lockdown following a medical emergency Tuesday.
Soft lockdown lifted at Mankato West High School following medical emergency
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Public Safety at 911 or...
Swatting incident at Mankato West HS leads to law enforcement response
The farmer, identified as Edward Wyffels of Marshall, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Farmer fatally injured in farming accident

Latest News

Democratic congressional candidate Jeff Ettinger sits down with KEYC News Now's Sean...
FULL INTERVIEW: Congressional candidate Jeff Ettinger profile
WATCH: Minnesota state senate 18 candidate forum
President Joe Biden rallies voters
President promises to codify Roe v Wade in January if voters elect more democrats
Gov. Tim Walz and his Republican challenger Dr. Scott Jensen.
WATCH: Full Minnesota gubernatorial debate
FULL DEBATE: Gov. Tim Walz, Scott Jensen square off in Minnesota gubernatorial debate
FULL DEBATE: Gov. Tim Walz, Scott Jensen square off in Minnesota gubernatorial debate