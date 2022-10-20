Your Photos
Prep Athlete: Bart Mcaninch benefiting from winning culture at West

McAninch leading by example for the Scarlets.
By Anfernee Patterson
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 11:25 PM CDT
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Makato West Scarlets quarterback Bart McAninch is the product of a winning culture built at West by head coach JJ Helget. The signal caller leads the Scarlet offense, and right now, West is perfect on the season with hopes of going back to back as the 5A state champion.

Before McAninch stepped on the field, Helget knew the quarterback would be special.

“He’s a great quarterback,” said Helget. “We identified Bart as being one of our next quarterbacks probably when he was in 8th grade already. The way he caries himself. The way he goes about his business. Technically sound wise. Throwing the football, he throws one of the cleanest balls that we’ve had in the last few years. He just does everything right. He’s a great leader in the huddle and he’s an exciting guy to have on our team.”

McAninch waited his turn and knew he had to build a relationship with his head coach when his time came.

“I’ve always been kind of wanting to get on the field, I’m serious.” McAninch said. “ I really focused on how practice is going. But off the field, building that relationship was important to me. So we talk a lot of fantasy football, a lot about the NFL and college football.”

McAninch credits some of his success to learning behind former quarterback Zander Dittbenner who led the Scarlets to a state title last season.

“Zander was super helpful, I can’t thank him enough for what he did for me last year,” said McAninch. “He was helping me with all of the reads, what guy to read on certain plays. I basically learned everything I need to last year so I could come in and be fully prepared and ready to go. Zander helped me a ton.”

Helget loved the way McAninch listened and learned from Dittbenner in his first two seasons.

“You can’t ask for a better person to kind of groom you,” Helget said. “Just the maturity and the level of respect that Bart had for Zander was just awesome to see. How he was just like a sponge soaking it in. And then this year, just being able to come in and it’s his team now. And that’s the thing I told him, I’m like ‘It’s your team now.’ You’re the leader of this offense. You take control and you’re the guy.’ And he’s done that. It’s just been awesome to see.”

With the one year remaining after this season, the next step for McAninch is leading by example and studying the little things.

“I think watching a lot of film of my practices and last game and learning what I did right and wrong technically is big to get better,” McAninch said.

McAninch’s patience, attention to detail and being one step ahead are why he’s our the Prep Athlete of the Week.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

