Project for Teens: Peer to peer education program promotes confidence

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - There is a local organization that strives to reach youth in our area at a young age; to help instill confidence and values to help them navigate middle and high school.

Project for Teens is a peer to peer education program that involves approximately 180 10-12th grade students from five Greater Mankato area high schools: East, West, Loyola, St. Peter, and Lake Crystal.

Known as Peer leaders, this group of students promote healthy decision making with 5th–8th graders through various methods including small group discussions, skits and role-playing. Community discussions and presentations are provided as well.

To talk more about the educational program, the founder of Project for Teens in our area, Kate Cox, met with Kelsey and Lisa.

