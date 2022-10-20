Your Photos
Quick Hits: MSU gets set for match ups against St. Cloud State, St. Thomas

Maverick Hockey Quick Hits is back for more on the 2022-23 men’s and women’s hockey season.
By Mary Rominger and Rob Clark
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 5:20 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - In this week’s edition of Maverick Hockey Quick Hits, Mary Rominger and Rob Clark preview this weekend’s men’s and women’s hockey matchups.

The second-ranked Minnesota State Mavericks men’s hockey team swept the at-the-time No. 4 Minnesota Duluth Bulldogs, and will look to carry on a three-game win streak against No. 8 St. Cloud State.

The unranked Minnesota State women’s hockey team will be looking to rebound against the University of St. Thomas with a home series this weekend.

The Mavericks were swept by No. 2 Minnesota last weekend.

