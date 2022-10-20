Warming through the weekend, rain by early next week

How about this warmer weather?!? We have seen dramatic improvements today, and temperatures will continue to climb through the weekend. High temps will reach the 60s on Friday, with low to mid 70s likely on Saturday and Sunday. I think Friday and Saturday will be the nicest days of this warm spell because it won’t be as windy as it will be on Sunday. Our next system will move in Sunday evening, bringing a chance of thunderstorms and locally heavy rain. Behind the system, temperatures will drop back below average and stay there through most of next week.

The rest of this afternoon will be partly cloudy with high temps in the upper 50s. Tonight will be mostly clear, with lows dropping into the low 40s by daybreak.

Friday will be mostly sunny and pleasant with highs in the mid to upper 60s and just a light breeze. Saturday will be similar with highs in the low to mid 70s. Sunday will be sunny and warm, but it will also be a bit breezy. Highs will climb into the mid 70s with a south wind gusting to between 20 and 30 mph.

By late Sunday, a powerful low will move from the Dakotas into Minnesota. That system will bring showers and thunderstorms with the potential for a quarter to a half inch of rain for some locations. We are watching the timing of the system closely because if it moves in early enough to take advantage of the warm temperatures Sunday afternoon, some thunderstorms could be severe. Stay with us…. We will have updates on the severe potential as we get closer to the weekend.

The best chance for heavier rain will be Sunday night into early Monday; however, scattered showers and clouds will linger through most of Monday and into Tuesday. Of course, temperatures will be colder as well. Monday will be windy with falling temperatures. By Tuesday, and through much of next week, high temperatures will drop back into the 40s to low 50s.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.