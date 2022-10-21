Your Photos
Kiwanis holiday lights: A Mankato tradition that still shines bright

Lisa and Kelsey learned that while the Kiwanis Holiday Lights shine bright during the holiday season, the hard work by volunteers is all year around.
By Lisa Cownie and Kelsey Barchenger
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 9:56 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - It’s a Mankato holiday event that has truly become a destination for people from all over the state, as well as Iowa, Wisconsin, South Dakota. The Kiwanis Holiday Lights allows visitors to enjoy the bright and colorful experience from the day after Thanksgiving through New Year’s Day. However, as Lisa and Kelsey learned, the hard work by volunteers is all year around.

