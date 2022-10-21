Kiwanis prepares for holiday light set up

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - It’s almost that time of year again. Kiwanis Holiday Lights is in full prep mode for its tenth season. This year, Kiwanis will unveil two million brilliant lights. This year, they have new displays including an expansion to the dancing lights section and the drive-thru display on the north side of the park. The first set up day is this Saturday and will continue for the next five weeks. Organizers are expecting 1,700 volunteers to help with the preparations.

“We are out here on a nightly basis fixing stuff making sure that come opening night, when we turn everything on, when Santa flips that magical switch everything goes,” vice president of Kiwanis Holiday Lights Kyle Mroezek said. “It’s a lot of work, it’s a lot of energy, but man when you have 200 people a weekend helping out it is amazing what you can accomplish.”

Kiwanis expects thousands of visitors from all over the country. Santa will be flipping that big switch illuminating the lights on opening night at the parade on the day after Thanksgiving at 6 p.m.

