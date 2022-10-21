Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Lawn worker falls into pool, drowns while weighed down with equipment

Georgia officials said a lawn worker drowned after he fell into a home pool while wearing a...
Georgia officials said a lawn worker drowned after he fell into a home pool while wearing a leaf blower.(KXLN)
By WRDW staff and Andrew McMunn
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 3:28 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARTINEZ, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT/Gray News) - A lawn worker fell into a pool and drowned while weighed down with equipment while working at a home in Georgia.

The accident happened Wednesday in Martinez.

Authorities said 22-year-old Keontae Alston, of Augusta, was wearing a leaf blower on his back when he fell into the pool and drowned.

According to officials, bystanders pulled him from the pool, but rescue crews could not save him.

First responders pronounced Alston dead at the scene at 6:30 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It may look like candy, but it's actually a dangerous drug that is being marketed to young...
BCA: ‘Rainbow’ fentanyl in Mankato the first found in the state
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Public Safety at 911 or...
Swatting incident at Mankato West HS leads to law enforcement response
Federal authorities charged 47 people in Minnesota with conspiracy and other counts in what...
Mankato resident among 47 defendants charged in $250M Feeding our Future COVID-19 fraud scheme
The farmer, identified as Edward Wyffels of Marshall, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Farmer fatally injured in farming accident
FILE
Support staff available to Mankato West students after Tuesday’s incident

Latest News

FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at a rally, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, in Mesa, Ariz.
Jan. 6 panel issues subpoena to Trump, demanding he testify
The Colville Tribal Police Department said it responded to a report of a shooting on Thursday...
Police: 2 arrested after 2 killed, tribal officer shot in Washington
FILE - Students hug at a memorial at Oxford High School in Oxford, Mich., Dec. 1, 2021.
Guilty plea due in Michigan school shooting that killed 4
An unprecedented surge in respiratory illnesses among children is putting a strain on...
Children's hospitals overwhelmed by 'unprecedented' respiratory virus spread