Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

MN dairy producers able to sign up for 2023 DMC coverage

The coverage is a safety net program created by the U.S. Department of Agriculture that helps dairy farmers manage changes in milk and feed prices.
By Michael McShane
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 8:32 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - Dairy producers in Minnesota can now sign up for enrollment for the 2023 Dairy Margin Coverage Program.

The coverage is a safety net program created by the U.S. Department of Agriculture that helps dairy farmers manage changes in milk and feed prices.

In 2021, the USDA worked to improve coverage for small and mid-sized farms by offering a supplemental DMC which provided over $42 million in payments.

DMC offers different levels of coverage,

Sign up for 2023 DMC coverage ends December 9th.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It may look like candy, but it's actually a dangerous drug that is being marketed to young...
BCA: ‘Rainbow’ fentanyl in Mankato the first found in the state
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Public Safety at 911 or...
Swatting incident at Mankato West HS leads to law enforcement response
Federal authorities charged 47 people in Minnesota with conspiracy and other counts in what...
Mankato resident among 47 defendants charged in $250M Feeding our Future COVID-19 fraud scheme
The farmer, identified as Edward Wyffels of Marshall, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Farmer fatally injured in farming accident
FILE
Support staff available to Mankato West students after Tuesday’s incident

Latest News

Waseca Corn Field Fire
MN dairy producers able to sign up for 2023 DMC coverage
Kiwanis prepares for 2022 holiday lights show.
Kiwanis prepares for holiday light set up
Winona State wins 3-1.
Mavericks pick up first win of season against St. Thomas