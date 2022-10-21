MN dairy producers able to sign up for 2023 DMC coverage

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - Dairy producers in Minnesota can now sign up for enrollment for the 2023 Dairy Margin Coverage Program.

The coverage is a safety net program created by the U.S. Department of Agriculture that helps dairy farmers manage changes in milk and feed prices.

In 2021, the USDA worked to improve coverage for small and mid-sized farms by offering a supplemental DMC which provided over $42 million in payments.

DMC offers different levels of coverage,

Sign up for 2023 DMC coverage ends December 9th.

