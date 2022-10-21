MSU faces tough road test at No. 21 Augustana

Your Photos
Minnesota State quarterback Hayden Ekern rushes for a touchdown against Upper Iowa.(KEYC)
Minnesota State quarterback Hayden Ekern rushes for a touchdown against Upper Iowa.(KEYC)
By Anfernee Patterson
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 6:16 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota State Mavericks football team travels to Sioux Falls on Saturday to face the No. 21 Augustana Vikings.

The margin for error is slim for the Mavericks as the regular season winds down with playoff hopes on the line.

“I think in really big football games which they’ve been like that all year for us,” said head coach Todd Hoffner of the MSU football team. “We’ve been battle tested, we’ve comeback, we’ve been ahead big, We lost a couple of games. We know what it’s like to be on both sides of the coin when you’re feeling good and when you’re reeling a little bit too. For us, I think it boils down to taking care of the football. Not turning the ball over, trying to get points on the board in the green zone. Trying to score points. Trying to force field goals or force fourth down decisions for our defense is crucial.”

Hoffner believes whoever can win the battle in the trenches Saturday will likely come out on top.

“You have to be able to withstand the early charge from somebody that’s at home and you have to be able to fight off the momentum swings when they’re not in our favor,” Hoffner said. “We have to regroup and refocus. We can’t be down if we’re down, we can’t get too up when we’re up. Trying to keep things on an even kill is easier said than done when people are fighting for their livelihood and really trying hard to win a football game. A game of the trenches is going to be really important is who can control the line of scrimmage will definitely have an advantage.”

Emotions can get high in a game like this and Hoffner wants his guys to stay composed and settle in the game early.

“I think it all boils down to motivation. right?,” said Hoffner. “Do you have anxiety? Are you motivated for the passion and love of the football game? Or are you motivated out of fear and anxiety? So, if there’s a little bit of anxiety, that’s okay to have. But if it overwhelms you and the moment is too big for you, that can be difficult for a student athlete to overcome.”

Kickoff between the Mavericks and Vikings is scheduled for 1 p.m. in Sioux Falls.

