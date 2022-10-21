No. 14 Mavericks shut the door on USF

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The 14th-ranked Minnesota State soccer team shut out the University of Sioux Falls 3-0 on Friday to improve to 10-1-4 overall.

MSU saw two first-half goals from senior Brynn Desens and Mallie Mathis added on an insurance goal in the second half.

The Mavericks entered the NSIC match up at the top of the conference, unbeaten on the year in conference action. Next up, MSU is on the road for a Sunday meeting with Southwest Minnesota State at 1 p.m.

