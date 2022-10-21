Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

No. 14 Mavericks shut the door on USF

The Mavericks shut out USF in Friday's late-season NSIC clash.
The Mavericks shut out USF in Friday's late-season NSIC clash.(KEYC)
By Mary Rominger
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 5:03 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The 14th-ranked Minnesota State soccer team shut out the University of Sioux Falls 3-0 on Friday to improve to 10-1-4 overall.

MSU saw two first-half goals from senior Brynn Desens and Mallie Mathis added on an insurance goal in the second half.

The Mavericks entered the NSIC match up at the top of the conference, unbeaten on the year in conference action. Next up, MSU is on the road for a Sunday meeting with Southwest Minnesota State at 1 p.m.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It may look like candy, but it's actually a dangerous drug that is being marketed to young...
BCA: ‘Rainbow’ fentanyl in Mankato the first found in the state
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Public Safety at 911 or...
Swatting incident at Mankato West HS leads to law enforcement response
Federal authorities charged 47 people in Minnesota with conspiracy and other counts in what...
Mankato resident among 47 defendants charged in $250M Feeding our Future COVID-19 fraud scheme
The farmer, identified as Edward Wyffels of Marshall, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Farmer fatally injured in farming accident
FILE
Support staff available to Mankato West students after Tuesday’s incident

Latest News

Minnesota State quarterback Hayden Ekern rushes for a touchdown against Upper Iowa.
MSU faces tough road test at No. 21 Augustana
The St. Peter boys' soccer team fell 3-0 in the section championship.
St. Peter falls 3-0 to Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa in section final
Winona State wins 3-1.
Mavericks pick up first win of season against St. Thomas
Winona State wins 3-1.
Minnesota State volleyball falls to Winona State