Pumpkin patches prepare for end of the season

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -The Little Green Wagon and Autumn Acres are two of many pumpkin patches around the Mankato Area.

With recent freezing temperatures, their crops have felt the impact.

“We’ve been growing pumpkins for about 13 years. We haven’t seen this many cold temps and these extreme cold temps ever in all that time,” said owner and famer of Autumn Acers Farm, Cheryl Blees.

The Little Green Wagon put away more than 1,500 pumpkins to keep them warm and ready for the next few weeks.

Even though they couldn’t save everything, they say their farm’s mission is to make use of everything they can.

“A lot of the stuff we produce right here is not only good food for us but is also good food for our pastured pork so same with the pumpkins and stuff and things either go to the people, to the pigs or back to the soil,” explained Rich and Lucie Resch, owners and farmers of The Little Green Wagon.

The cold temperatures are not stopping the pumpkin patches from bringing the fall feelings to their visitors.

The Little Green Wagon is hopeful to open on the last remaining weekends of October.

“We’ll be open all the way through Halloween so that way kids can come and have fun and it’s a great place that free to come and kids are safe and you could kind of venture their seating for parents and different things,” said Rich Resch.

For Autumn Acres Farm, this Saturday is the last day of their season.

They grow over 150 varieties of pumpkins, squash corn, and more.

“All of the business has to happen in these eight weeks and when we have bad weather like this or challenges like the hard frost and stuff it makes it very difficult.” added Blees.

Even though the cold days took a toll on their businesses, both pumpkin patches say they are thankful for all the community support.

“When our neighbors and farming community stepped up when we needed their help it just teared up now,” Blees said. “It was a huge day. It was a huge day for us to have that community support.”

“The community speaks out back to us in support and that really helps us get that final push to make it through the season which is wonderful.” Added Resch.

