Several people shot on Southern University’s campus, officials say
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 5:59 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB/Gray News) - Emergency officials are responding to reports of several people being shot on Southern University’s campus.
According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, nine people were shot on Harding Boulevard around 1:50 a.m. Friday, WAFB reported.
Emergency responders said seven people were taken to the hospital.
All injuries are not life-threatening at this time, officials said.
Campus entrances have reportedly reopened after having been blocked off earlier Friday morning.
The investigation remains ongoing.
