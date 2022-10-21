St. James Police Dept. receives Training Simulator System Grant

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The St. James Police Department is working to improve its de-escalation tactics with a new simulator system.

The city has received a grant of more than $155,000 for a VirTra V-180 Training Simulator System.

It aims to help officers learn about de-escalation, autism awareness and other methods of communicating with the public.

According to a news release, this will be the first implementation of the simulator system in out-state Minnesota.

St. James’ police department was one of 45 law enforcement agencies in the U.S. to be awarded this grant by the Department of Justice.

