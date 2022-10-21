Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

St. James Police Dept. receives Training Simulator System Grant

The new training simulator system aims to help St. James police learn about de-escalation, autism awareness and other methods of communicating with the public.
By Sean Morawczynski
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 11:41 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The St. James Police Department is working to improve its de-escalation tactics with a new simulator system.

The city has received a grant of more than $155,000 for a VirTra V-180 Training Simulator System.

It aims to help officers learn about de-escalation, autism awareness and other methods of communicating with the public.

According to a news release, this will be the first implementation of the simulator system in out-state Minnesota.

St. James’ police department was one of 45 law enforcement agencies in the U.S. to be awarded this grant by the Department of Justice.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It may look like candy, but it's actually a dangerous drug that is being marketed to young...
BCA: ‘Rainbow’ fentanyl in Mankato the first found in the state
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Public Safety at 911 or...
Swatting incident at Mankato West HS leads to law enforcement response
Federal authorities charged 47 people in Minnesota with conspiracy and other counts in what...
Mankato resident among 47 defendants charged in $250M Feeding our Future COVID-19 fraud scheme
The farmer, identified as Edward Wyffels of Marshall, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Farmer fatally injured in farming accident
FILE
Support staff available to Mankato West students after Tuesday’s incident

Latest News

St. James Police Dept. receives Training Simulator System Grant
Waseca Corn Field Fire
FILE - The coverage is a safety net program created by the U.S. Department of Agriculture that...
MN dairy producers able to sign up for 2023 DMC coverage
MN dairy producers able to sign up for 2023 DMC coverage