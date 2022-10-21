St. Peter falls 3-0 to Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa in section final

AUSTIN, Minn. (KEYC) - The St. Peter boys’ soccer team battled Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa in the Section 2A championship at the Wescott Sports Complex in Austin on Thursday,

The Saints allowed two goals in the first half and the deficit proved to be too much to climb back from as the Wildcats went onto win 3-0.

St. Peter finishes the season 9-10 overall.

