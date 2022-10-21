A sunny, warm weekend ahead

Talk about perfect timing! It’s MEA weekend, farmers are busy in the fields and there is still a lot of fall color to be seen. The weather has been absolutely gorgeous for the past couple of days and this sunny, mild trend will continue right up until we all have to go back to work and school on Monday. After high temps climb into the mid to upper 70s on Saturday and Sunday, a powerful system will move across the region, bringing thunderstorms and rain followed by much cooler weather that will last through next week. The warm, dry and breezy weather this weekend will lead to an elevated fire danger risk. If you saw our news story about the fire in Waseca the other day, you know how fast fire can spread across a dry field. Please be careful this weekend.

The rest of this afternoon will be partly cloudy with just a light breeze and high temps in the upper 60s. Tonight will be mostly clear, with temps dropping into the low 40s by daybreak.

Saturday will be sunny and warm with near-record highs in the mid to upper 70s. Wind will be from the south at around 5 to 15 mph through most of the day, but there could be a few gusts from 20 to 25 mph by late afternoon. Sunday will be partly cloudy, warm and very windy with highs, once again, climbing into the mid to upper 70s. Some places, especially south and west, could reach the low 80s on both Saturday and Sunday. Southerly wind gusts from 30 to 40 mph are likely throughout the day Sunday.

A powerful low pressure system will move from South Dakota into Minnesota Sunday night into Monday, bringing scattered rain and thunderstorms Sunday night into Monday. Unfortunately, our latest forecast model runs have really cut back on the amount of rain. At this point, I don’t expect more than one to two tenths of an inch. Anything more than that will be a lucky bonus. While the risk is relatively low, a couple of storms could be strong to severe Sunday evening into Sunday night. Hail and damaging straight line wind gusts will be the main threats. Stay weather aware this weekend. The Weather Team will be watching this system closely and will have updates throughout the weekend.

Clouds and scattered rain will continue to wrap around the back side of the system Monday, Monday night into Tuesday. In addition to the scattered rain and wind, the system will also bring much cooler air into our region. After a warm start Monday morning, temperatures will fall through the day. The cold will stick, too, with highs only reaching the upper 40s to low 50s through most of next week.

A quick footnote... Mankato’s record high for Saturday is 79° set back in 1967. We have a decent shot at breaking that. Mankato’s record high for Sunday is 83° set back in 1992. It’s less likely that we’ll break that record, but it is possible.

