A warm and breezy weekend ahead, rain arrives Sunday into Monday

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A weak cold front will pass through the area today with no drop in temps or precipitation but expect some upper-level clouds with its passing. Highs today will climb into the mid to upper 60s with a couple of spots in the low 70s under a mostly sunny sky. Winds will be out of the northwest around 5-10 mph.

Tonight, lows remain above average in the low to mid-40s under a partly cloudy sky, and winds shift to the east-southeast around 5-10 mph. Strong southerly winds will advect warm air into the region Saturday and Sunday ahead of a significant low that will arrive late Sunday into early Monday. Highs this weekend will climb into the mid to upper 70s, with a few spots to the south-southwest reaching the lower 80s. Winds will be on the breezy side Saturday around 10-15 mph gusts around 25 with the strongest winds arriving Sunday out of the south around 15-20 mph gusting 35. A passing cold front will fire off thunderstorms late Sunday in early Monday. Storms will be elevated in nature but will hold a slight chance of being on the severe side producing large hail and gusty winds.

Seasonable weather makes a return as we head into next week.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.