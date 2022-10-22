Your Photos
No. 2 Minnesota State drops game one in St. Cloud 3-2

By Mary Rominger
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 10:33 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
ST. CLOUD, Minn. (KEYC) - The 2nd-ranked Minnesota State men’s hockey team fell 3-2 to No. 8 St. Cloud State on Friday at Herb Brooks National Hockey Center.

The (3-2) Mavericks trailed by a goal early and later responded with two of their own from Sam Morton and Tony Malinowski. Although, the Huskies prevailed to win the first game of the series. The two are back in action on Saturday at 6 p.m.

