Service workers at University of Minnesota reach agreement, strike called off

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) -- A scheduled strike from University of Minnesota system service workers has been called off after the union announced an agreement was made.

ANNOUNCEMENT: Early this morning, Teamsters Local 320 and the University of Minnesota reached a 3-year agreement at the negotiating table. Next week's strike has been called off, and the agreement will be voted on by the membership. More details will be forthcoming later today. — Teamsters Local 320 (@IBT_320) October 22, 2022

This comes after 93% of Teamsters Local 320 authorized a strike earlier this month, which was scheduled to begin next Saturday morning for the UMD campus.

Union representatives said University of Minnesota service workers requested higher pay and the right to collectively bargain health insurance.

The union said they reached a three-year agreement with the university during negotiations following their disclosure to strike.

They said the agreement will be voted on by members and more details will be released over the weekend.

Copyright 2022 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.