Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Service workers at University of Minnesota reach agreement, strike called off

The union representing service workers at the University of Minnesota announced late Monday...
The union representing service workers at the University of Minnesota announced late Monday that a strike vote has been authorized.
By Larissa Milles
Published: Oct. 22, 2022 at 1:50 PM CDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) -- A scheduled strike from University of Minnesota system service workers has been called off after the union announced an agreement was made.

This comes after 93% of Teamsters Local 320 authorized a strike earlier this month, which was scheduled to begin next Saturday morning for the UMD campus.

Union representatives said University of Minnesota service workers requested higher pay and the right to collectively bargain health insurance.

The union said they reached a three-year agreement with the university during negotiations following their disclosure to strike.

They said the agreement will be voted on by members and more details will be released over the weekend.

Copyright 2022 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The farmer, identified as Edward Wyffels of Marshall, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Farmer fatally injured in farming accident
(Source: Sibley County Sheriff's Office)
Le Sueur man dies in accident on Minnesota River
(Source: Sibley County Sheriff's Office)
Authorities investigating homicide near Winthrop
FILE - Payments of $487.45 will begin rolling out to more than 1 million frontline workers...
Frontline worker payments to begin Wednesday for Minnesota
Authorities in Nicollet County say the body of Jeffrey Andrew Abrahamson, 28, who has been...
UPDATE: Body of missing Nicollet man found

Latest News

St. Peter girls swimming and diving head coach Mary Lager sits down with KEYC reporter Anfernee...
End of an Era: St. Peter coach Mary Lager retires after 30-year run
Emily's Saturday PM Forecast 10/22
Emily's Saturday PM Forecast 10/22
MSU upsets #21 Augustana
MSU upsets #21 Augustana
St. James Police