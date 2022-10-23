Your Photos
An MNSU support group makes way for International Stuttering Awareness Day

Stuttering affects 1 to 2% of the general population, which is about 4 million people in the U.S.
International Stuttering Awareness
By Maddie Paul
Published: Oct. 23, 2022 at 2:29 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Since 1988, October 22 has been a day for International Stuttering Awareness.

For the past 25 years, MNSU has hosted stuttering support groups for students, staff, and members of the community, who want to support or learn about people who stutter.

Stuttering affects 1 to 2% of the general population, which is about 4 million people in the U.S.

Professor Eric Strong advocates others to give those who stutter space when they are communicating, to not interrupt, and to give them a chance to have a voice.

“The importance to me is just recognition and awareness of what stuttering is, how many people it affects, and how you can be supportive to people who stutter, like myself,” assistant professor speech, hearing, sciences & affiliated faculty for rural behavioral health Eric Strong said.

The next stuttering support group will meet on Halloween.

Anybody is welcome to come.

The group meets on the last Monday of every month at 5:30 p.m. in the Clinical Sciences Building, room 315.

